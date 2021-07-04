Politics Palmer: Pristina must implement the CSM agreement Agreement on the Community of Serbian Municipalities is an obligation that Kosovo institutions have undertaken and they must implement it, said Matthew Palmer. Source: Tanjug Sunday, July 4, 2021 | 22:31 Tweet Share Ilistracija/ EPA/ KUSHTRIM TERNAVA

On the occasion of Pristina's announcement that it would sue Serbia for genocide, Palmer said that such an approach would not contribute to resolving the problems between the two sides.



He told Pristina's RTV21 that Pristina must find a mechanism to implement the agreement on the Community of Serb Municipalities (CSM), respecting the Kosovo Constitution.



"Miroslav Lajcak and his team from the EU will say that the agreement is legally binding for both sides and that it has to be implemented," Palmer said, as reported by Pristina's News.



He added that additional agreements should be reached, which will open the way to the implementation of what has already been achieved.



"If everyone understands that they are fighting for a normal relationship that will pave the way to the EU, for both Serbia and Kosovo, there is room for compromise and progress," Palmer said.



Pristina media do not state when Palmer, who is currently on a working visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina, gave an interview to RTV21.