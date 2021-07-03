Politics A new "plan" for the so-called Kosovo and Serbia? Former EU mediator for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Robert Cooper, believes that it would be good for Kosovo and Serbia to be admitted to the EU at the same time Source: Tanjug Saturday, July 3, 2021 | 14:14 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

According to him, the change of the Kosovo constitution is very possible in order to solve the issue of forming the Community of Serbian Municipalities.



"It could be a solution for the Communitya of Municipalities with a Serb majority, and it would enable the issue of the North (Kosovo and Metohija) to be resolved and for Serbs to be more represented in the political sense in Kosovo," Cooper said, as "Ekonomija Online" reported.



In his opinion, if both Serbia and Kosovo enter the EU, it is like changing the Constitution, Kosovo online reported.



Cooper adds that 10 years ago, topics such as the exchange of territories were not discussed during the dialogue.



He believes that one should be careful when it comes to that.