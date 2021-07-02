Politics Russians shared data with Serbian intelligence - Pristina prepares an "incursion"? Reviewing the performance of his cabinet in the first 100 days, Kurti revealed he will not give up the plan to subjugate the north to Pristina, the media write. Source: Kosovo online Friday, July 2, 2021 | 10:27 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Lately, there has been a frequent rattling of weapons, attacks on Serbs, a significant increase in the military budget has been announced, along with a persistent refusal to form the Community of Serbian Municipalities, writes the portal Kosovo online.



However, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Nebojsa Stefanovic told "Novosti" that this is another brilliant statement by Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, which confirms that he has no idea how to make the lives of Albanians in our southern province better, let alone Serbs".



"Instead, he is threatening with an empty rifle, since nothing he says will happen. He will not take over the north of Kosovo and Metohija by force, and he knows very well why he cannot and must not do that."



Stefanović also pointed out that Kurti, with his statements on the CSM, to the formation of which Pristina committed itself, once again confirms that the Brussels Agreement is still a bone in the throat of the Pristina administration, even though they signed it themselves:



"I also want to remind him that there is no 'Republic of Kosovo', and thanks to President Vučić, whom the Kosovo Albanians mark as the main opponent of this idea, today they are only further from their goals."



The director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, also has a message for Kurti.



We understood Kurti's message well that he is "ready for everything", we just ask him not to play with the issue of security of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija, and to remember what the people think about him, when he tried to walk through this part of the province".



He pointed out that politics cannot be built on hatred and animosity towards everything Serbian: "That is why it is better for Kurti to prepare for Brussels, instead of going to the north of the province, where difficult talks on all open issues await him, instead of spending energy in vain by threatening Serbs".



Retired Major General and Director of the Eurasian Security Forum Mitar Kovac says for "Novosti" that the new government of Kosovo does not hide its intention to "reintegrate the north" into its system, but he believes that this is not a plan for the near future:



"Their goal is to take over the management of the entire administrative line in order to complete their 'statehood'. At the moment, they are doing all this through intimidation of our people, which could be seen through the events in Gazimestan on Vidovdan. Kurti is not doing anything alone. He already has the support of the allies of Great Britain, Germany and the United States. I believe, however, that the state will find mechanisms to protect our people," he said.



Our intelligence services have known about the plan to "conquer" the north for a long time, and they received some information from their Russian colleagues. Thus, it was revealed that the Kosovo Security Forces, with the logistical support of the Americans, were preparing an incursion, in a secret operation codenamed "Golden Saber".



According to this information, the training of KSF members was conducted in the bases "Film City" in Pristina and "Pomazatin" near Kosovo polje. It was also revealed that Croatian veterans who participated in the persecution of more than 250.000 Serbs from Krajina in the criminal operation "Storm" were also included in the KSF training.



According to the data, they reached Kosovo via Montenegro and with the tacit consent of NATO. Operation "Golden Saber" was conceived as an efficient occupation of the north of Kosovo, the establishment of the de facto government of Pristina on the entire territory of the province and the cutting off of Serbs from central Serbia.