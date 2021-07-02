Politics Brnabic attends the first Prespa Forum Dialogue today Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabić, will participate today in the Prespa Forum, to be held in Ohrid. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 2, 2021 | 10:00 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Brnabic will speak at the high-level plenary session, which starts at 12 o'clock, the government's Office for Cooperation with the Media announced. The topics of the panel are preserving and reviving the European perspective of the region, successes and challenges in the Western Balkans, as well as joint work on managing the future.



The Prespa Forum Dialogue (PFD), organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, is being held on Thursday and today in Ohrid and Oteshevo, with the presence of about 300 leaders and high-ranking officials from the region, the EU and the USA.



The goal of the gathering, entitled "Western Balkans: The Missing Puzzle for Completing Europe", according to the organizers, is to inspire and promote good neighborly relations and cooperation.



Through discussions and suggestions, participants should contribute to strengthening the stability of the Western Balkans region and project a positive image of the region. The forum is being held under the auspices of the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev.



UN Secretary General sends warmest greetings to the participants in the first Prespa Forum Dialogue, adding that "this region is incredibly resilient and full of potential. I urge you to put women and young people at the heart of your decision-making, as they can hold the key to fostering sustainable development at all levels".



"The United Nations accompanied North Macedonia on every step of the “road to Prespa”. We will continue to offer our support across the region as it implements the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals", UN Secretary General concluded.