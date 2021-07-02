Politics "What else needs to happen to Serbs in Kosovo?" Vice President of Serb List Dalibor Jevtic strongly condemned the beating of a 13-year-old Serbian boy, Nikola Peric, attacked on Thursday night in Gojbulja. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 2, 2021 | 09:53 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

On his Twitter account, Jevtic, along with the text of the child's testimony, asked the representatives of the international community in Kosovo and Metohija, primarily the European Union, KFOR, the US Embassy, but also the EU Special Representative for Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajcak, what else is needed to happen to the Serbs to provoke their reaction.



"What else needs to happen for a concrete reaction to take place in terms of protecting Serbs in Kosovo?", Jevtic asked.



The beaten boy, Nikola Perić, was admitted to hospital at the Clinical Hospital Center in North Mitrovica, and in a statement for Kosovo online, he said that he was attacked by a group of guys, much older than him, who started beating him for no reason, ripping a gold chain with a cross he was wearing around his neck.