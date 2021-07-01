Politics "Some say that the Hague judges took a lot of money for that. This is revenge on us" President Vučić commented on the verdict against the former chiefs of Serbian State Security, delivered yesterday in The Hague. "That verdict says it all" Source: B92 Thursday, July 1, 2021 | 15:10 Tweet Share Foto Tanjug/ZORAN ŽESTIĆ

"We can always determine who is responsible during the wars, but this is neither the time nor the place. I think it is extremely important to point out to the citizens of Serbia that the rules and court practice in the Markac and Gotovina cases have changed," Serbian President said.



By changing that practice, Vučić explained, that is, by removing the act in which personal influence should be seen in the war zone, that there is a personal act of order or call for an order, they were released.



"Some say that the Hague judges took a lot of money to change that, but I will not comment on that. But that is how Gotovina, Markac, but also Perisic, and for the first time Stanisic and Simatovic were released. However, three years later, they reintroduced "old court practice and they are now being convicted," Vucic said today.



"I think it says all about the political action of the Hague Tribunal, but we, Serbs, must understand what their intention was and what kind of message they sent to us. We need to understand our position now, to preserve peace and stability. This is revenge over us which was carried out, but I do not understand why. I do not want to say that we were angels, on the contrary, but now I wonder if there is an end to this", he said, adding:



"We must go with our heads held high, protect our interests and strive to be part of Europe and the world."