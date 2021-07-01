Politics Orbán outlines his EU vision in six points, the seventh being: Grant Serbia accession Viktor Orbán again caused an avalanche of comments after a shocking move: In a foreign papers, he paid an ad, which reads: Serbia should be admitted to the EU. Source: Jutarnji list Thursday, July 1, 2021 | 09:25 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL

As the Croatian daily "Jutarnji list" reports, the Hungarian Prime Minister paid for a full-page advertisement in "Večernji list" entitled "On the future of the European Union". According to Croatian media, it is strange that the Prime Minister of an EU member state pays and publishes an advertisement in another EU country, because that is simply not the practice.



The paid advertisement contains seven proposals backed by Hungary, and we are publishing these proposals in order:



1. In Brussels, they are building such a superstate for which no one has given authorization. We say "no" to the European empire.



2. Integration is a means, not an end in itself. The EU's Basic Treaties should delete the goal of "an ever closer union between the peoples of Europe" 3. Decisions should be made by elected leaders, not international NGOs! We say “no” to outsourcing the rule of law.



4. The strength of European integration is provided by common economic successes. If we cannot be more successful together than individually, then that is the end of the European Union.



5. The next decade will be a period of dangerous challenges: we are threatened by mass migrations and pandemics. We must protect the people of Europe.



6. We must restore European democracy. The European Parliament has proved to be a dead end: it represents only its own ideological and institutional interests. The roles of national parliaments need to be improved.



7. Serbia should be admitted into the European Union.



Of course, each of these points provoked sharp reactions because Orbán "nailed" the EU in his manner, which already considers him a problematic and apostate leader because he has been criticizing Brussels and its key moves for years.



Due to such attitude, Orbán became an idol of European conservatives, the so-called sovereignists and rightists, who claim that he represents them in the fight against the federal "superstate" that European liberals, leftists, moderates and Christian Democrats are trying to create.