Politics 0

NATO's hidden message to Pristina: No state symbols, there are only "Mr." and "Mrs."

NATO Secretary General visits Kosovo today, while on the official website of the Alliance, the titles of Pristina officials omitted in the program of the visit.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Deposit/RailwayFX
Foto: Deposit/RailwayFX

NATO announced that Jens Stoltenberg would visit KFOR, but it was not specified in which country.

Stoltenberg will meet with KFOR Commander Major General Franco Federici and Director of the NATO Advisory Team, Brigadier General Jörg Ruter.

President and prime minister of the interim institutions in Pristina, Vjosa Osmani and Albin Kurti, are also announced in the meeting, with whom Stoltenberg will talk, but they are presented as "Mrs" and "Mr".

Stoltenberg will also talk with the Minister for Communities and Returns, Goran Rakić, who was also addressed as "Mr." without a specific title. Earlier, NATO Press Officer Delphine Mauss, in response to the non-mentioning of Kurti's title during the meeting with Stoltenberg in April, answered that their titles were not mentioned even at the meetings that the NATO Secretary General had with Kurti's predecessors.

She explained that it is in accordance with the existing rules, considering that the so-called Kosovo is not yet a NATO member.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Macron thanked Vučić

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, thanked for the friendship that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Serbian people nurture with France.

Politics Wednesday, June 30, 2021 17:58 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC
page 1 of 18 go to page