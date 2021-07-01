Politics NATO's hidden message to Pristina: No state symbols, there are only "Mr." and "Mrs." NATO Secretary General visits Kosovo today, while on the official website of the Alliance, the titles of Pristina officials omitted in the program of the visit. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 1, 2021 | 09:12 Tweet Share Foto: Deposit/RailwayFX

NATO announced that Jens Stoltenberg would visit KFOR, but it was not specified in which country.



Stoltenberg will meet with KFOR Commander Major General Franco Federici and Director of the NATO Advisory Team, Brigadier General Jörg Ruter.



President and prime minister of the interim institutions in Pristina, Vjosa Osmani and Albin Kurti, are also announced in the meeting, with whom Stoltenberg will talk, but they are presented as "Mrs" and "Mr".



Stoltenberg will also talk with the Minister for Communities and Returns, Goran Rakić, who was also addressed as "Mr." without a specific title. Earlier, NATO Press Officer Delphine Mauss, in response to the non-mentioning of Kurti's title during the meeting with Stoltenberg in April, answered that their titles were not mentioned even at the meetings that the NATO Secretary General had with Kurti's predecessors.



She explained that it is in accordance with the existing rules, considering that the so-called Kosovo is not yet a NATO member.