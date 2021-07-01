Politics "That was the trial of Serbia, the Guardian published what was the main goal" The verdict against former State Security chiefs, Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic, is an attempt to try Serbian state and Serbian people, Vulin assessed. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 1, 2021 | 08:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP

On Wednesday evening, the Minister of the Interior, Aleksandar Vulin, being hosted on TV Pink, pointed out that the Hague Tribunal was not made to judge fairly, nor for the peoples of the Balkans to reconcile.



"On the contrary. The Tribunal worsened the relations among the Balkan peoples, and it was made primarily to try Serbs and Serbia," Vulin said.



He stated that in the case of Croatian generals Mladen Markac and Ante Gotovina, the then Hague Tribunal changed its rules and said that if there is no direct execution, then there is no crime.



"Several years later, they changed their rules and said that such a possibility existed in order to convict Stanisic and Simatovic," Vulin pointed out.



He also pointed out that the Guardian had published an article the day before, in which it was precisely written how it would be judged and with what goal, that is, to explicitly prove Serbia's alleged role in the atrocities in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Among other things, the Guardian wrote that "Wednesday’s verdict will be a critical moment in setting the record straight on Belgrade’s hidden hand behind the atrocities in Croatia and Bosnia".



Vulin also assessed that it is by no means a coincidence that the Montenegrin parliament recently passed a resolution related to Srebrenica, because it was known that it would hit Serbia the hardest.