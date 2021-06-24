Politics Vučić awards contracts to medics: "We'll work on raising your salaries" VIDEO / PHOTO Ceremony of handing over employment contracts to the most successful graduates of Medical Faculty and secondary medical schools was held in the Palace of Serbia Source: Tanjug Thursday, June 24, 2021 | 15:20 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, handed the employment contracts to the students and on that occasion told the audience that this is in a way a decoration of the state for them and that they should therefore have a certain responsibility to reciprocate to the state by doing the best they know how.



"We had the honor of hiring doctors and medical technicians, and that is not a small thing, although people now perceive it as something normal," said Vucic.



"This day is important for the state and for you, because when the state treats you in this way, it creates a certain obligation. As a student, I received a scholarship and then I understood it as a huge gift that the state gave me. Your responsibility is to the state and to employers. It is no longer just to be a doctor to be respected in society, today it is much more. Today the responsibility of physicians is much greater. Exactly because we will have many problems, I say this because healthcare will be the fourth most important thing in a country. Healthcare is one of the four legs of that chair called the state", Vucic said during his address.



He said that the task of the state is to increase salaries and to motivate medics to stay here.



"I am proud that the state of Serbia can do this for you, but the state can accept three hundred people only when it is economically strong and healthy. That means that these people should be provided with salaries. It is not an easy job, but we can do it because the state treasury is in good shape. I will not participate in the abolition of state health care, but we will see that you have as high salaries as possible, so that you are motivated to stay in the public sector", Vucic added.



Vučić asked those present to be responsible because the state practically decorated them.



"I owe gratitude to your families who guided you in the right way in the future. Who helped you on your path of development. We are counting on you, and you repay the debt to your country and your parents by doing your job the best you can," Vucic concluded.