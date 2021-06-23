Politics The United States made a statement about Gazivode The U.S. Embassies in Pristina and Belgrade submitted today the report of the US Department of Energy on the management of the waters of Lake Gazivoda. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 23, 2021 | 18:24 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

The report was submitted to the Government of Serbia and the Government of the lnterim Institutions of Pristina, which fulfilled one of the obligations from the Washington Agreement, the American Embassy in Pristina announced on its Twitter account.



Point 7 of the agreement, which was signed separately in the White House on September 4, 2020, by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and then-Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, states that both sides will cooperate with the US Department of Energy and other relevant US government bodies in preparing a feasibility study" for the purpose of sharing Lake Gazivode / Ujmani, as a reliable source of water and energy supply".