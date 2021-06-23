Politics Yet another condition for Serbia? Croatian Minister of Foreign Affairs stated in Luxembourg that Serbia must fulfill another condition in order to be admitted to the EU. Source: index.hr Wednesday, June 23, 2021 | 10:10 Tweet Share jorisvo/depositphotos

Minister Gordan Grlić Radman said on Tuesday that Serbia, on its way to the EU, should show substantial and sustainable progress in the fundamental areas and show the will to meet all the necessary criteria.



"Serbia is required to provide clear answers, above all substantial and sustainable progress in fundamental areas," he said, adding that Serbia should show the political will to meet all those criteria and reforms, as well as its commitment to European integration.



"In that sense, we look at the rule of law, the issue of missing persons, the rights of war victims, war crimes prosecutions, cooperation with the International Criminal Court, recognition of the Srebrenica genocide, strengthening good neighborly relations with both EU and non-EU members," Grlic Radman said, as reported by the Croatian portal Index.hr.



It should be reminded that on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the meeting of the EU General Affairs Council in Luxembourg, two intergovernmental conferences on accession were held with Serbia and Montenegro, but without opening or closing any chapter.



These political intergovernmental conferences on accession are a new phenomenon, which did not exist before, and are envisaged by the new methodology of negotiations on EU enlargement.