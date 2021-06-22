Politics Botsan-Kharchenko: I am deeply grateful to Serbia for its consistent position "We are deeply grateful to the leadership of Serbia and Serbian people for the consistent position on preserving the historical truth," Russian Ambassador said. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 22, 2021 | 08:25 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

Russia's ambassador to Serbia, Aleksandar Botsan-Kharchenko, stated that Russia is committed to maintaining international peace and security and strict respect for the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, so that a tragedy similar to the Second World War would not happen again.



In the op-ed of today's "Večernje novosti", and on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's attack on the then USSR, Botsan-Kharchenko pointed out that Russia would continue to promote impartial assessments of World War II and its results and would resolutely prevent attempts to revise history and justifications of the Nazis and their helpers.



"We are deeply grateful to the Serbian leadership and the Serbian people for their consistent stance on preserving the historical truth and memory of our brotherhood in arms in World War II, for their continued care for military memorials and cemeteries, and for understanding the high importance of archival and research work, including in the field", Kharchenko pointed out.



He pointed out that the good tradition of the participation of Serbian friends in the manifestation "Immortal Regiment" on May 9 and the campaign "Candle of Memories" on June 22 is precious.



Botsan-Kharchenko stated that it is symbolic that the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory was crowned by the opening ceremony of the Eternal Fire at the Cemetery of the Liberators of Belgrade, which was ignited by flames from the Tomb of an Unknown Soldier in Moscow, sacred to all Russians.



"We are sure that the reflection of that inextinguishable fire will forever illuminate our thoughts, while the words 'No one is forgotten, nothing is forgotten' will forever remain an unshakable moral vow," the Russian ambassador wrote.



Botsan-Kharchenko reminded that on this day 80 years ago, Hitler's hordes, without declaring war, attacked the Soviet Union with the sole goal of enslaving and exterminating the people who inhabited it.



"The Soviet Union endured and crushed this deadly invasion, becoming the first state to stop and reject Nazi expansion," Botsan-Kharchenko stressed, adding that the great victory came at a high price and that nearly 27 million Soviet citizens gave their lives in the fight against Nazism.



Russia marks June 22 as the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, paying tribute to the victims of the fight against Nazism, honoring the anniversary of Operations Barbarossa, the Axis invasion of the Soviet Union during Wolrd War II.