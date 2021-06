Politics Vučić is going to meet with the opposition Today, President Aleksandar Vučić will attend the meeting of the Working Group for Inter-Party Dialogue without the mediation of foreigners. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 21, 2021 | 11:33 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

Vučić will present the report on Kosovo and Metohija to the representatives of that part of the opposition at the meeting.



The meeting will be held in parliament at 4 p.m.



Moreover, Vučić will submit the report on Kosovo and Metohija to the MPs at a special session of the parliament tomorrow.