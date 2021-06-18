Politics 0

Parliamentary session scheduled: Vučić presents the report on Kosovo and Metohija

Report on negotiations with the interim institutions of self-government in Pristina from May 2019 to June 15, 2021, will be submitted at a special session.

Foto: Depositphotos/ToskanaInc
Foto: Depositphotos/ToskanaInc

This Assembly session is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will address the MPs.

At the session, scheduled by the President of the Assembly, Ivica Dačić, a report on the work of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija in the period from May 2019 to June 2021 will be submitted.

The session is scheduled for 12 o'clock.

