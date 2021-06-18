Politics Parliamentary session scheduled: Vučić presents the report on Kosovo and Metohija Report on negotiations with the interim institutions of self-government in Pristina from May 2019 to June 15, 2021, will be submitted at a special session. Source: Tanjug Friday, June 18, 2021 | 19:29 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/ToskanaInc

This Assembly session is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will address the MPs.



At the session, scheduled by the President of the Assembly, Ivica Dačić, a report on the work of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija in the period from May 2019 to June 2021 will be submitted.



The session is scheduled for 12 o'clock.