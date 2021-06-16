Politics Vucic is addressing the public today President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will address the public today, Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 16, 2021 | 08:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/Rade Prelić

The address is planned for 1 p.m. in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.



We remind you that the President of Serbia was in Brussels on Tuesday, where the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina continued, and on that occasion he had trilateral talks, which were attended by the so-called Prime Minister of Pristina Interim institutions Albin Kurti, EU foreign minister Josep Borrell and special representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina Miroslav Lajcak.