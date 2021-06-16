Politics 0

Vucic is addressing the public today

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will address the public today, Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced.

Source: B92
Share
Tanjug/Rade Prelić
Tanjug/Rade Prelić

The address is planned for 1 p.m. in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.

We remind you that the President of Serbia was in Brussels on Tuesday, where the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina continued, and on that occasion he had trilateral talks, which were attended by the so-called Prime Minister of Pristina Interim institutions Albin Kurti, EU foreign minister Josep Borrell and special representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina Miroslav Lajcak.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Problem or solution?

For the first time, Aleksandar Vučić and Albin Kurti will discuss "face to face" the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Priština in Brussels.

Politics Tuesday, June 15, 2021 07:15 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Vucic arrived in Brussels

Aleksandar Vučić arrived in Brussels, where a new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Priština will be held tomorrow morning at a high political level.

Politics Monday, June 14, 2021 15:45 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 15 go to page