Politics They said: recognize Kosovo's independence; I've never experienced anything like this Foreign Affairs Minister, Nikola Selaković, being hosted on TV Prva, commented on the latest conversation between the delegations from Belgrade and Priština. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | 18:51

Selakovic revealed what was happening behind closed doors in Brussels.



After the talks, it is known that both delegations rejected the proposals made by the opposing parties, and the only thing that is certain is that the dialogue will continue in July.



"The president is someone who continuously attends talks with representatives of Pristina, and I have been present many times, but I have never experienced something like this", said Minister Selaković.



He said that the Pristina delegation did not show the slightest constructiveness.



"They said openly: recognize an independent Kosovo, further, they are not interested in the MSC. When it comes to missing persons... So you have Mr. Lajcak and Mr. Borrell, who have a constructive approach, and you have a situation where Lajcak reads the agreement on missing persons, and read that Serbia examined all locations, and then read 10 locations in Kosovo and Metohija, of which only one was examined, then no more, and then after that Lajcak read what are the principles of the agreement we have already agreed on", Selakovic said.



Selakovic explained that the delegation from Pristina was not at all constructive on this issue either.



"Lajcak reads, the president says - we essentially agree with that and then from Pristina they say: Veljko Odalovic cannot be there, and what can you say there," said Selakovic.



The only agreement reached is for the members of the delegations to meet again in July, Selakovic explained. He added that despite Lajcak's constructive approach, he could not agree that this conversation was successful in any sense.

Desecration of graves and churches in Kosovo and Metohija

The photo of the freshly desecrated graves in Orahovac provoked public condemnation, and the minister says that, unfortunately, there is no condemnation from the international community.



"They do not react to it the way we expect them to react. We should not be mistaken. This happened three days ago, these are fresh graves. Since the beginning of the year, 13 Serbian shrines, churches or monasteries have been desecrated or set on fire in Kosovo and Metohija without any condemnation or reaction of the officials to that", said Selaković.

For Serbia, dialogue has no alternative

Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated once again what is the priority of Serbia and what the Serbian delegation will strive for in the next period as well.



"We have shown that we are a serious state that wants to solve the problem responsibly. For us, dialogue is something that has no alternative. We are here to fight for our people in Kosovo and Metohija," Selakovic concluded.