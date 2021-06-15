Politics Trilateral in Brussels: "Serbia is the most important" PHOTO A trilateral meeting of Belgrade - Pristina representatives with EU mediators began at the premises of European External Action Service in Brussels at 10.20 Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | 11:30 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav Veri

Belgrade delegation is led by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Pristina side by the Prime Minister of the Interim Institutions Albin Kurti, while the EU is represented by Foreign Minister Josep Borrell and Belgrade-Pristina Special Representative for Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák.



It is planned that President Vučić will address the media at the end of the meeting, around noon.



Miroslav Lajcak, the EU special representative for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, will also speak about the results of the dialogue.



Previously, Vučić met with Borrell and Lajčák. "The beginning, I hope, of a good day for Serbia here in Brussels. Dialogue is important, Serbia is the most important!", It is stated on the Instagram profile of "Budućnostsrbijeav".



