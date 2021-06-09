Politics Media: Vučić submits a report on Kosovo and Metohija to the Assembly on June 22 A special session of the National Assembly on Kosovo and Metohija at which Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will address the deputies, will be held on June 22 Source: Novosti Wednesday, June 9, 2021 | 12:52 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

According to the media, this was confirmed by the President of the Assembly of Serbia, Ivica Dačić.



"Novosti" reminds that during his recent address to the public, Vučić announced that he would inform the parliamentarians about all the details of the dialogue with the Kosovo Albanians, and that he would submit a report to the Assembly.



The mentioned session will be held immediately after Vučić's return from Brussels, where a new round of negotiations with the Pristina delegation will be held.