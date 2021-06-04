Politics "Greece to recognize Kosovo? No way" The mayor of Katerini, Konstantinos Koukidimos, assessed today that there is no chance for Greece to recognize the independence of the so-called Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Friday, June 4, 2021 | 16:34 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/danielo

The former MP, otherwise a member of Prime Minister Mitsotakis' New Democracy, based his assessment on talks with several ministers from the Greek government.



"History, faith and friendship bind us to Serbia. I believe in the government of Prime Minister Mitsotakis, which keeps its old friends and makes new ones," said Mayor of Katerini Koukidimos.



According to the statement of the City of Jagodina, Markovic said that Serbia knows that Greece is under great pressure from the international community to recognize the so-called Kosovo, but he is sure that it will not happen.



"Serbia looks with fear at the fact that the Kosovo Trade Relations Office, which opened in Athens in 2018, has grown into the Kosovo Interests Office and has a political level up to the level of co-operation with the ministry's directorate. It is good that Greece has not allowed any false symbols. I believe that the Kosovo Office in Athens will not grow into an embassy," Markovic said.



He asked Greece not to represent the interests of Serbia, but international law and justice.



Markovic called on the Greek authorities to make a decision to open the Evzoni border crossing between North Macedonia and Greece 24 hours a day, not like now from 10 pm to 7 am, so as not to create crowds.