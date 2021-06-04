Politics "The future of the Western Balkans is in the EU" President of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, met with the President of Slovenia, Borut Pahor, within the framework of the upcoming Slovenian Presidency of the EU. Source: Tanjug Friday, June 4, 2021 | 14:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ JOHN THYS / POOL

"We agree that the future of the Western Balkans is in the European Union, and we want to make progress on that issue," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.



The president of the EC says that the Slovenian presidency will play an important role in the work on the recovery and resilience of the EU after the pandemic and the heavy blow inflicted on the EU economy.



"Now is the time for recovery, investment and reform," Leyen added.



She thanked Slovenian President Borut Pahor for his commitment to greater unity within the EU and his commitment to talks on the future of the Union.