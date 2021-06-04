"The future of the Western Balkans is in the EU"
President of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, met with the President of Slovenia, Borut Pahor, within the framework of the upcoming Slovenian Presidency of the EU.Source: Tanjug
"We agree that the future of the Western Balkans is in the European Union, and we want to make progress on that issue," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.
The president of the EC says that the Slovenian presidency will play an important role in the work on the recovery and resilience of the EU after the pandemic and the heavy blow inflicted on the EU economy.
"Now is the time for recovery, investment and reform," Leyen added.
She thanked Slovenian President Borut Pahor for his commitment to greater unity within the EU and his commitment to talks on the future of the Union.
Good meeting with @BorutPahor ahead of the 🇸🇮 presidency.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 4, 2021
A crucial presidency, as national recovery plans should be approved fast so #NextGenerationEU funds start flowing as of this summer.
We agree that the future of the Western Balkans is 🇪🇺 and we want to make progress. pic.twitter.com/9sh7IJctV9