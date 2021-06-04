Politics Vučić met with Szijjártó: Political relations with Hungary the best in history PHOTO The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó. Source: B92 Friday, June 4, 2021 | 09:53 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The meeting started at 8 am, and the atmosphere from today's meeting was shared on the Instagram account "buducnostsrbijeav".



Vučić talked with Szijjártó about further improvement of bilateral cooperation, Serbia's European path, the fight against the pandemic, transit capacities, gas supply and use, as well as the strategic partnership of the two countries in numerous areas.



President Vučić assessed the political relations between Serbia and Hungary as the best in history and pointed out that an important personal and friendly relationship with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, made an important contribution to the improvement of bilateral relations.



President Vučić praised the measures that the Government of Hungary has been implementing with great determination since the outbreak of the pandemic in order to prevent its further spread, and to protect the health of its citizens and preserve the economy.



Speaking about Serbia's European integration, President Vučić thanked Hungary for the strong and continuous support it provides to our country at the highest political level, but also through numerous training programs, development assistance and sending experts who help the Serbian government in the EU integration process.



"We are especially grateful for the personal commitment of Minister Szijjártó and the highest officials of Hungary, who emphasize on all occasions that Serbia must join the European Union as soon as possible," said President Vučić, adding that Serbia remains committed to the European path and implementing reforms.



Minister Szijjártó especially emphasized the exceptional relations with Serbia, as well as the close cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries, which were reaffirmed through strong solidarity and understanding during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



"You can count on Hungary's continuous support in the process of European integration," Szijjártó pointed out, emphasizing that further improvement of cooperation between Serbia and Hungary will continue through numerous joint activities in many areas, and that it will rise to the level of strategic partnership.