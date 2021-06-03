Politics Vučić with Lajčák: The goal is to improve relations President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met this afternoon with the EU Special Representative for the Dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčák. Source: Tanjug Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 17:34 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/NEMANJA JOVANOVIC

Half an hour later, Special Envoy of the State Department for the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer joined the meeting in the residence of the President of Republic of Serbia.



The meeting of the European and American officials with the President of Serbia followed after Lajčák and Palmer were in Kosovo and Metohija, where they talked with the representatives of the interim Pristina institutions.



As Lajčák said, the purpose of the visit is to prepare for the first high-level meeting between Pristina Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, which will be held in a few days in Brussels.



In Pristina, Palmer reiterated the position that the United States strongly supports the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, which should result in reaching a final agreement and mutual recognition. At a joint press conference with Miroslav Lajčák, he said that the United States is not a party in the dialogue, but a partner whose goal is to improve relations between the two sides.



He also said that the Community of Serbian Municipalities, which is the backbone of the Brussels Agreement, should be formed in accordance with the agreement between Belgrade and Pristina.



At the same time, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, warned that growing pressure is being exerted on Serbia, but that the state is looking to get the most out of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina for Serbia and its people.



"But the United States and Western powers are asking Serbia to recognize Kosovo one way or another. They are no longer even asking for it to be twisted in some form, but directly, with mention of mutual recognition," Vucic said, emphasizing that the situation is not at all easy, that no one comes offering cakes and apples to Serbia.



The resumption of the dialogue in Brussels will be held, as expected, on June 15.