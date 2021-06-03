Politics "Vucic will fulfill his promise. No one will be protected" Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said that the fight against corruption is one of the main priorities of President Vučić and the state leadership. Source: Tanjug Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 13:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC ↑ collapse

He emphasized that Vučić was the first president who said that no one would be protected in the fight against all forms of crime, and he fulfilled that promise.



"President Aleksandar Vučić issued a clear order to deal with organized crime and corruption, and we will, as we have already shown, fulfill and implement that order," said Minister Vulin after the collegium of the Criminal Police Directorate.



As the Ministry of the Interior announced, he assessed that the people and the country in which corruption and crime flourish are doomed to poverty and a bad future. "Serbia is a country that is getting stronger economically from year to year, and with a determined and strong fight against crime and corruption, we will give a full contribution to the further development of our country and a better life for all our citizens," Vulin said.



The Collegium was attended, among others, by the Chief of the Criminal Police Directorate Bogdan Pušić, the Deputy Chief of the UKP and the Acting head of the Service for the Fight against Organized Crime Ninoslav Cmolić, the head of the Service for the Suppression of Crime Žarko Mladenović and the head of the Department for the Fight against Corruption Branislav Eremić.