Politics "Kurti knows that, as well as Vucic" EU Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčák, says a date is set for the meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Albin Kurti. Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 09:09

He explained that the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, will announce it soon.



After visiting Pristina, and on the eve of his visit to Belgrade, Lajcak said that the Washington agreement "means nothing" and that only the EU has international legitimacy in the dialogue. He stressed that EU-mediated dialogue is "the only way for Serbia and Kosovo to join the European Union", Reporters reports.



"There is no other European path for both Serbia and Kosovo than dialogue. It is essential. Kurti knows that, as does Vučić", Lajčák said.



Asked about Albin Kurti's recent actions and comments, Lajčák said that it is more important what the Kosovo leader said behind closed doors. "What is really important is what was said at the meeting, what the two sides are talking about while sitting together," Lajčák explained. He did not want to comment on Pristina's announcement of a lawsuit for alleged genocide against Serbia, and said that there were many statements for the media, but that "the official position that will be presented in the dialogue" is important.



"We constantly repeat to our partners that it is their responsibility to create an atmosphere suitable for a positive dialogue process and to refrain from unilateral actions or statements that tend to contribute to further hostilities", Lajcak emphasized.