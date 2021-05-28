Politics Former EULEX judge: I have evidence against the EU PHOTO Former EULEX judge Malcolm Simmons claims that he has evidence of injustice committed by the EULEX Mission in Kosovo. Source: Kosovo online Friday, May 28, 2021 | 09:05 Tweet Share

Simons wrote on Twitter that his goal was to present evidence to members of the Kosovo parliament "about the way the EU has perverted justice in Kosovo."



According to him, the decision whether or not to hear his evidence will be an important test for the Kosovo Parliament and for rule of law in Kosovo.



"It is my intention to give evidence to the Kosovo Parliament about the way the EU has perverted justice in Kosovo. The decision whether or not to hear my evidence will be an important test for this Parliament and for rule of law in Kosovo", judge Simmons wrote.