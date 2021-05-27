Politics Vučić: A heavy burden is ahead of us Vučić stated that the essence of the move of the Prime Minister of the interim Kosovo institutions in Priština, Albin Kurti, is a "performance". Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 27, 2021 | 15:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

As Vučić says, Kurti talks all the time about Kosovo's cultural heritage and Kosovo's heritage, not Serbian.



Vučić said that on the occasion of the letter that Kurti addressed to the abbot of the monastery Visoki Decani, father Sava Janjić, in which he presented him with "the commitment of the Kosovo government in the protection of the Kosovo heritage of all communities in Kosovo".



"It can be Kosovo's heritage within the Serbian. It is the Serbian cultural heritage. It is a monastery that belongs to the Serbian Orthodox Church. They worked similarly in Montenegro, where they claimed that it was the Orthodox Church of Montenegro, not the Serbian Orthodox Church. They are doing the same thing and the only question is when they will present Kosovo's Miras Dedeic and establish a non-governmental organization in their police", said Vucic. As he said, it is a performance on the part of Pristina and it is not clear to him how the public does not understand that.



"Kurti tells you not about the Serbian, but about the Kosovo heritage. The Decani Monastery is the heritage of the state of Kosovo. The whole game is that he talks about loving Serbs, that he wants to talk to Serbs that they live well in the independent state of Kosovo, but he will not talk to Serbia, because Serbia has nothing to do in Kosovo," Vucic explained.



Vučić stated that they understand that some politicians do not notice Kurti's performance, but not that our media do not notice that.



"We have a heavy burden ahead of us. Our clergy reacts wisely, so they do not respond to every provocation and they understand well all the provocations. We will face with a lots of trouble ahead of us," Vucic told reporters after a meeting with Patriarch Porfirije and the bishops of Serbian Orthodox Church.

"Dodik expresses dissatisfaction"

FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ bg

Today, President Aleksandar Vučić conveyed that at a lunch with Patriarch Porfirije and the bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church, the chairman and Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to appoint a new High Representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina.



"Dodik informed the archbishops and the patriarch about the situation in the Republika Srpska, and clearly and unequivocally said that RS expresses dissatisfaction with the completely clear decision to appoint a new High Representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina. We will see," Vucic said.



He stated that Serbia is somewhat more reserved on that issue, but that, as always, there will be support for our people in the Republika Srpska.