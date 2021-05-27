Politics Vučić at lunch with the patriarch and bishops, Dodik is also present PHOTO Today, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić hosted Patriarch Porfirije and the bishops of the SOC Parliament, for lunch at the MPs Club in Belgrade Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 27, 2021 | 15:05 Tweet Share Screenshot/buducnostsrbijeav/Instagram

He pointed out to the numerous dangers and important meetings regarding Kosovo and Metohija.



"I am happy to have hosted Patriarch Porfirije and as many as 35 bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church, and we discussed key issues for the Serbian people," Vucic said after the meeting, which was also attended by the chairman and Serbian member of the Bosnia-Herzegovina's Presidency, Milorad Dodik.



As he said, they discussed both the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and in RS, and all the problems we are facing.



"We were open, it seems to me that we understood each other well. The Church has the view that the unity of the state, people and church is important, it is important for us to have as close views as possible and to share them with Church representatives, understanding the fact that the church is separated from the state and the principle of secularity is respected", Vucic said.



He said that in the conversation he pointed out that Serbia is economically stronger today than ever, that it is growing faster than ever, but also that it is so until we can keep peace and stability and while we can keep political things under control in the entire region.



"I pointed out to them the numerous dangers, the many important meetings that we will have in the coming period, primarily on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija. I saw that they were surprised by the Greek reaction," said Vucic.



The meeting was attended by the personal secretary of the blessed Patriarch Irinej, Dejan Nakić.