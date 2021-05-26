Politics "Only the United States can force Vučić" Serbian MP from the Party for Democratic Action, Shaip Kamberi, stated that only the USA can force Vučić to recognize the independence of Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 26, 2021 | 11:51 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

He assessed for the Albanian Euronews that the EU cannot conduct a dialogue, stating that he has been a mediator in it for several years and that there are no concrete results.



"We have signed some agreements that have not been respected so far. Serbia has not yet faced direct international pressure to take the last step towards Kosovo. I think the United States can force Serbia to go in this direction," Kamberi said.



Kamberi evaluates the statements of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, that he will not recognize Kosovo as part of the election campaign, and believes that his goal is not Kosovo, but, as he says, trade through Kosovo for the territory of Bosnia-Herzegovina.



He added that the Prime Minister of the interim institutions, Albin Kurti, has not yet invited the representatives of the municipalities of the so-called Presevo Valley to declare themselves on the dialogue.



"The Presevo Valley should be part of the dialogue, because discrimination gravely afflicts the valley of Albanians," Kamberi claims. Speaking about the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities, Kamberi says that it is the goal of Serbia to create autonomous region within Kosovo and Metohija.



"This is an attempt to create a situation similar to the situation of Serbs in Bosnia-Herzegovina. They want autonomous area within Kosovo, which will have the power to incapacitate the state of Kosovo itself," Kamberi believes.