Politics Publicist and journalist announced: I'll be an advisor in Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Publicist and journalist Veton Surroi announced that he would be the external advisor of Pristina's negotiating team in the dialogue with Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | 23:31 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/KUSHTRIM TERNAVA

Surroi said that an agreement had been reached with the Kosovo government and that a negotiating team had been formed, reports the Klan of Kosovo.



"My commitment is in the capacity of an external advisor for the needs of the negotiation process. I am at the disposal of the government for the needs of the negotiation process, in this case First Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi, who is engaged in this issue," Surroi said.



The team advisor, as he added, has no executive participation, but advises at the request of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, discusses topics and challenges.