Politics Dear citizens, the law on ID cards undergoes changing Serbian Assembly begins its last regular spring session. The Draft Law on Amendments to the Law on Identity Cards, etc. are being considered. Source: Beta Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | 11:30

The changes were proposed due to shortcomings in the current law and due to the obligation arising from the Government's "Stop Bureaucracy" project.



The proposal is to add data on the address of registered residence to ID cards, to harmonize the provisions of the Law on ID Card with the regulations on electronic documents, and a novelty would be that for persons older than 16, ID cards can be issued with consent of only one parent.



On the agenda will be the Law on the Protection of Trade Secrets, which harmonizes this area with the regulations of the European Union.



"The draft law defines business secrets, i.e. specifies which information and under which conditions enjoy protection as a business secret. It also regulates the conditions under which the acquisition, use and disclosure of information that is a business secret is considered legal, and under which conditions it is considered illegal", the proposer stated in the explanation.



Earlier, it was announced that, if the deputies agree, the amendments to the Law on Excise Duties, which will harmonize the policy of excise duties on alcoholic beverages with the standards of the European Union, will probably undergo an urgent procedure.



The regular spring session ends on Thursday with a special session at which the deputies will ask questions to the members of the Government of Serbia. Extraordinary sessions can be expected in the coming months, until October 1, when the regular autumn session should begin.