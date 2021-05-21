Politics Written statement of Nebojsa Stefanovic: I have put up with the lies for a long time SNS Presidency member Nebojsa Stefanovic said last night that he has been listening to the most incredible lies about him, Aleksandar Vucic and SNS Source: Tanjug Friday, May 21, 2021 | 09:05 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

He said that these lies were spread by Dragan Djilas, Vuk Jeremic, Bosko Obradovic and their various spokespersons such as Aleksic, Tepic and the like.



"Obviously, starting from the fact that, while they were in power, they were engaged exclusively in dirty work, stealing money from Serbian citizens and providing themselves with a comfortable and luxurious life, while Serbia was becoming poorer, they often want to attribute what they did to someone else", Stefanović said in a written statement for Tanjug.



According to Stefanović, the media they control speculate every day about the relations within the SNS and his relationship with President Vučić, maliciously placing numerous fabrications in order to divert attention from various offshore locations and the billions of euros they poured from Serbia into their accounts.



"What is happening in their parties, their mutual relations, as well as the most monstrous robbery scandals that we all witnessed in Serbia during their rule - they would like us to forget all that. But the citizens of Serbia remember them very well, because those were the years in which Serbia was grappling with misery, and they became millionaires", Stefanović concluded.



He adds that in the years when Serbia is finally starting to solve the problems they left behind, as well as to achieve significant economic progress, primarily thanks to the policy embodied in president Aleksandar Vučić, he can only say that he is "proud of being a part of the team Vucic leads in the fight for a better Serbia".



"At the same time, as someone who is a friend of Aleksandar Vučić, I will not calmly witness the worst in Serbia telling lies about him, without telling the truth and doing everything I can to help him at least a little in carrying a heavy burden."



That is why I want to tell the citizens of Serbia that there are no dirty jobs, as the opposition claims through the lies they are spreading. I also want to tell the citizens of Serbia to remain calm and peaceful, because I am completely sure that Serbia, led by Aleksandar Vučić, is on the right track and that we have years ahead of us in which our country will progress", Nebojsa Stefanović concluded.