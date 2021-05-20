Politics Russian special forces arrived in Serbia Anti-terrorist military exercises of the Russian and Serbian armies started in Serbia, involving special operations units of Serbia and Russia, Sputnik writes. Source: Sputnik Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 09:43 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Tomasz Warszewski

The exercises will last until May 25, and special operations units will participate in them, RIA Novosti reports.



200 soldiers and 11 units of military equipment of the Western Military District participate in the military exercises.



During the military exercises, the landing is practiced, with the help of the "Arbalet" parachute systems, advancing towards the facility of illegal military formations, its blocking and destruction. In addition, small arms fire will be executed.



At the opening ceremony, the parties emphasized the importance of joint combat training activities for the enhancement of cooperation between the armed forces of Serbia and Russia within the field of countering terrorism.