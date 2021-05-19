Politics Is anyone else willing to apologize? VIDEO Apology of President of the Czech Republic to Serbia for the NATO bombing provoked strong reactions. The question is - will it motivate others to do the same? Source: B92, prva Wednesday, May 19, 2021 | 21:59 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Str

"Worse than a crime" - that is how the Czech President described the bombing of Yugoslavia. At the time when the bombing was being decided upon, that country was in NATO for only a few weeks, and was the last one to give its consent, says Zeman, emphasizing that decision as a lack of courage.



"Personal act of the president, he did it in his own name, it is brave, it is good, we need friends, regardless, unfortunately, I would prefer the Czech state to apologize, but that is not the case, but the personal act of the president, in any case, I welcome that", said Vladan Zivulovic, president of the Atlantic Council.



When it comes to withdrawing the recognition of the independence of the so-called Kosovo, he points out that the division of power in the Czech Republic is such that President Zeman has certain powers, but not great.



"I am not optimistic that the Czech state is ready to do something like that, that is, to withdraw the recognition of Kosovo, which would mean a lot to us," he explains.



"What does Zeman actually tell us? That politicians can make mistakes while it is rare for politicians to reconsider their decisions, and he was the prime minister and he made the wrong decision," analyst Dusan Janjic adds.



This is not the first time that President Zeman has talked about bombing as a serious crime, he is not the only one who has done it. The question is whether his gesture will motivate others to do the same.



"Since this is a personal act, then we need to analyze who are the people who lead these countries. I am not sure, I say again, I am not optimistic that any of these famous presidents will do something similar," Zivulovic said, adding that this gesture was not directed against NATO politics, but it represents personal act that has already been seen by the NATO Secretary General.