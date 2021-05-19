Politics Vucic: "Everything went well until we finally put two and two together" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the media upon ending his two-day visit to the Czech Republic, and after a meeting with Czech Prime Minister. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 19, 2021 | 15:25 Tweet Share INSTAGRAM "BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV"/ nr

The President thanked Babis for his hospitality and pointed out that our exports and imports rates are growing. "We talked about everything: about vaccination, what we can do for Czech companies...", said Vučić in a conversation with the media.



President Vučić added that among the topics of conversation in Prague was the dialogue between Belgrade and Priština.



Vučić stated today that he is ready, if he is available then, to meet in Brussels with the Prime Minister of the interim institutions of Priština, Albin Kurti.



Vučić told reporters in Prague, responding to Kurti's announcements that he would meet with Vučić in mid-June in Brussels, that it was still not on the agenda because he was waiting to be informed. "I am engaged full time in politics, I have no other business, or anything else, if I am free on that day, I will go, if I am not, I would try to reschedule the meeting," said the President of Serbia.



He points out that he is always ready for a dialogue with Pristina because it is good for our people in the southern province.



"I am not doing anything out of spite, but the crucial issue is whether we can preserve stability and peace and help our people in Kosovo and Metohija. That is my obligation", says the president.



On the statement of the journalists that it seems that Pristina is doing everything out of spite, because Kurti says that it will not be a continuation of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, but a conversation between the Prime Minister of Kosovo and the President of Serbia, and that dialogue is possible under some new circumstances, Vucic points out that Kurti is not in a position to force anything on him and adds that he will not say anything offensive about him because he does not want to compete in being rude.



"For me, he is not the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, but of the interim Pristina institutions, and I respect that fact", states Vučić.



When it comes to dialogue, Vučić says that he heard the same stories that Kurti tells from the president of the interim institutions in Priština, Vjosa Osmani, at the meeting within the Brdo-Brioni process on Brdo near Kranj.



"I listened to it from Vjosa Osmani and everything went well until we finally put two and two together. Everything went well and in the end only she did not agree with the content of the document that was harmonized. It was the first time in I don't know how long back in modern history that Serbia should not be the culprit, but that they are to blame. Just let them continue like that", concluded Vučić.



He also referred to the situation in the country, i.e. the attacks on him and his family.



Everyone has the right to do what they want, and when they say that everything is allowed against me and my family, they do not do those people any favors either. I will not make any compromises, I will push the labor policy. If people want to vote for that, let them vote... ", said Vučić.



Today, Vučić ends his two-day visit to the Czech Republic, where he met with the President of that country, Miloš Zeman, as well as with other officials.