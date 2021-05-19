Politics "A thing that can shake hard-won regional stability, some countries frustrated" VIDEO After the meeting of the leaders of the Western Balkans, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić states that she did not talk to Albin Kurti. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 19, 2021 | 07:15 Tweet Share TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC/bs

"I did not talk to Mr. Kurti, certainly not directly, we were at dinner together, we did not exchange a single sentence, we participated in a joint conversation, the atmosphere was correct, there were no provocations," said Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.



She stated that various non-papers were mentioned during the dinner, but no details were given.



"It is only mentioned as a thing that can shake the hard-won regional stability," the prime minister points out.



She adds that it seems to her that the region is going in the right direction, although she thinks that it is happening "slowly". She says the focus was on projects, and on what can be done for the citizens. "Maybe there was a little more politics, but everyone tried to draw attention to the fact that it is important for the region to get a clear signal that enlargement is possible," she added. It seems to her that some countries in the region are frustrated, some are disappointed, but that they all share the desire for enlargement to be on the real agenda as soon as possible.



She said that the dinner, although useful, was not representative. As she explained, the dinner was organized by people who are trying to "push the enlargement agenda".



"So we kind of knocked on the open door," he points out, adding:



"Good advice they shared with us is that all of us together should be much more present in the EU member states, that we should talk to them much more, informing them thoroughly about what is happening in our countries, what we are doing, what we achieved, because due to the COVID crisis, their understanding and information about the Western Balkans is quite limited", said Brnabić.



According to her, she will try to make Serbia as present as possible in EU countries in order to clarify what is happening, and added that she is sure that the EU countries do not know about some important things that have already started functioning, which would contribute to the perception of the region.



"And that is, for example, when you come from Serbia to North Macedonia, you don't need a passport, only an ID card, and since about two months ago, you don't need a passport for Albania either. These are things that we as a region need to promote and explain, because it's a matter of perception. It's a matter that we need to do, and everything else is up to the EU member states," Brnabic said.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabić went in Brussels, where she attended the working dinner of the leaders of the Western Balkans last night.



The dinner was hosted by the High Representative of the EU, Josep Borrell, who with this event wanted to continue the tradition of informal meetings of the highest officials from the region, which was started by the former head of EU diplomacy, Federica Mogherini.