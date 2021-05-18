Politics 0

Pristina continues lobbying for Interpol membership

By lobbying for Kosovo's membership in international organizations, Vjosa Osmani violates the agreements reached in the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade.

Source: B92
Ilistracija/ EPA/ KUSHTRIM TERNAVA
Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, pointed this out.

"Pristina keeps violating agreements. After breaching Brussels Agreement, Vjosa Osmani is openly undermining Washington agreement by lobbying for Interpol membership," Petkovic wrote on Twitter, commenting on Vjosa Osmani's announcement that Kosovo deserves membership in that organization after the seizure of large quantities of cocaine.

Petkovic assessed that Pristina obviously did not care about dialogue and agreements and that they mean nothing to them.

