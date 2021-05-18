Politics Vucic from the Prague: The ball's set in motion VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that the ball is set in motion on the issue of the bombing of Serbia in 1999 Source: B92 Tuesday, May 18, 2021 | 15:10 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo via CTK/Roman Vondrous

He said that they started talking about what was a "strict order of the great powers".



He once again thanked Czech President Milos Zeman for apologizing to Serbia for the bombing.



As he said, the Czechs have shown that they are sincere friends to the Serbs.



"I promised the president one thing, we will fulfill that, and as far as the Czech house is concerned, we will fulfill it regardless of everything," Vucic told reporters. Vučić said that he talked to Zeman about Kosovo, and that he went down in history because of what he said today about the bombing.



"He is a legendary politician, a man who has his own brain. I introduced him to our desire to reach a solution, but also that it takes two to tango," he said.

According to Vučić, Zeman is a top intellectual.



"We are not looking for everything, we are just looking for justice, opportunity, not for Serbia to get everything, but not to lose everything, and for someone to get everything," he said. "Milos Zeman is a great intellectual name in Europe, a man who twice won the Czech elections. He is a man who enjoys enormous authority in the world," he said.



He added that he envied Zeman on how much respect and reputation he enjoys in China.



"I sincerely envied him, many people in Serbia and the Czech Republic will not understand that. When he speaks, he is the president of the Czech Republic, the word of the president of the Czech Republic is of great value", he said. He thanked Zeman for apologizing for the bombing, and that he made history with that statement.