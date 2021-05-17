Politics Vučić at the Brdo-Brioni Summit; The meeting started behind closed doors PHOTO Aleksandar Vučić arrived at the Congress Center on Brdo near Kranj, where summit of the leaders of the Western Balkan will be held within Brdo-Brioni process. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 17, 2021 | 12:48 Tweet Share INSTAGRAM "BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV"/ nr

President Vučić was welcomed by the host, Slovenian President Borut Pahor and Croatian President Zoran Milanović.



Upon his arrival, the President of Serbia greeted Pahor more cordially than Milanović, with whom, according to the Tanjug reporter, he greeted more officially.



The first plenary meeting of the leaders of the Western Balkan countries within the Brdo-Brioni process, which is being held today on Brdo near Kranj, began at the congress center, and according to earlier announcements, it will discuss, among other things, joint conclusions, perhaps a declaration, and immutability of borders in the Western Balkans.



On the occasion of today's summit, Vučić said on Friday that he had received a proposal for conclusions that should be adopted today, and possibly a declaration on the immutability of borders in the Western Balkans. According to him, those conclusions state that all participants oppose the change of borders, and as the President of Serbia stated, he introduced a small amendment, which is now causing "hell for them". "I just added that the opposition to the change of borders should be in accordance with the United Nations Charter," Vucic said on Friday.



After that, Vučić travels to Brussels.



Brdo-Brioni Summit is also attended by the presidents of Slovenia and Croatia Borut Pahor and Zoran Milanovic, President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic, President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, the leader of Albania Ilir Meta, members of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina and the President of the so-called Kosovo Vjosa Osmani.



The Brdo-Brioni initiative is a joint Slovenian-Croatian initiative, launched in 2010, in an effort to improve the trust between countries in the region and help them join the EU.



The Brdo-Brioni Summit was originally planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but was twice postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

