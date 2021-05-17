Politics Vučić attends Summit Brdo-Brioni today in Slovenia President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be in Slovenia today, where he will participate in the meeting of the leaders of the Brdo-Brioni process. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 17, 2021 | 08:50 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Brdo-Brioni summit was originally planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration sending a strong message about the importance of the EU enlargement process, which must be faster and must not focus only on individual countries, but on the entire Western Balkans region.

After that, Vučić travels to Brussels.

Brdo-Brioni Summit is also attended by the presidents of Slovenia and Croatia Borut Pahor and Zoran Milanovic, President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic, President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, the leader of Albania Ilir Meta, members of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina and the President of the so-called Kosovo Vjosa Osmani. The Brdo-Brioni initiative is a joint Slovenian-Croatian initiative, launched in 2010, in an effort to improve the trust between countries in the region and help them join the EU.

