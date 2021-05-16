Politics New non-paper: Kosovo remains in Serbia for 99 years, special status envisaged? "Zuerst" announced there's a new non-paper regarding Kosovo, envisaging that southern Serbian province will receive a special status within Serbia for 99 years. Source: Tanjug Sunday, May 16, 2021 | 18:29 Tweet Share Shutterstock/ Milan Adzic

"A new so-called 'non-paper' has appeared. Again, the authors are unknown, and the document, which the editorial office had access to, contains 16 points, and is a small, diplomatic feat, because it does not violate the UN Security Council Resolution 1244 in any point", German magazine "Zuerst" points out.



The non-paper suggests, as it is stated, that all citizens of Kosovo, and especially 873.000 Kosovo Albanians are mentioned, should get the citizenship of the Republic of Serbia.



It is also proposed that joint elections be held in Kosovo and Serbia in April next year, at all levels.



The non-paper states that the elected governor of Kosovo should also be the deputy president of the National Assembly of Serbia, "Zuerst" writes, which is connected with the German right.



In addition, for the period of 99 years, Belgrade must guarantee a special status for the province of Kosovo. The movement of goods between Kosovo and Serbia should be encouraged again, and the security of external borders would be taken over by the officials of Kosovo and Serbia together. As it is claimed, the ambassador of Serbia to the UN, according to this non-paper, should have a deputy appointed by the Pristina authorities.



According to Zuerst, this new document differs from other proposals in that it could really revive the debate on the future among Kosovo Albanians as well. The new non-paper envisages Kosovo as a province within Serbia, but, which is new, the magazine adds, the proposal is that there is some kind of partnership between Belgrade and Pristina.



According to the magazine, the realization of such a solution could be undermined by the United States, because a peaceful agreement between Belgrade and Pristina would mean pushing the United States out of the Balkans.