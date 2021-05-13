Politics 0

Serbia signs vaccine agreement with UAE, effective May 15th

The agreement on mutual recognition of immunizations between Serbia and the United Arab Emirates will enter into force on May 15.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald via AP
Tanjug/Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald via AP

The agreement will determine the technical conditions and methods of electronic validation of certificates that the vaccination has been performed.

The agreement was signed yesterday by the Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications, Tatjana Matić, and the Minister for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy.

Matic stated that the agreement will significantly facilitate trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, and that this confirms the historical and friendly relations between the two countries, but also mutual understanding that the use of new technologies encourages reciprocal cooperation and development of electronic services, especially facilitating pandemic activities.

Moreover, the Agreement shows determination in providing efficient and reliable services for the population," Matic stated.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Vucic invited to Brussels

EU High Representative Joseph Borrell will discuss "the overall political situation in the region" at a dinner in Brussels with leaders from the Western Balkans

Politics Tuesday, May 11, 2021 13:36 Comments: 2
EPA/ Virginia Mayo / POOL

Sapic: I am aware... VIDEO

This afternoon, the leader of SPAS, Aleksandar Šapić, will discuss with the president of the SNS, Aleksandar Vučić, the unification of those two parties.

Politics Monday, May 10, 2021 10:15 Comments: 0
Printskrin: TV Prva
page 1 of 9 go to page