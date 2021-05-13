Politics Serbia signs vaccine agreement with UAE, effective May 15th The agreement on mutual recognition of immunizations between Serbia and the United Arab Emirates will enter into force on May 15. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 13, 2021 | 09:21 Tweet Share Tanjug/Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald via AP

The agreement will determine the technical conditions and methods of electronic validation of certificates that the vaccination has been performed.



The agreement was signed yesterday by the Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications, Tatjana Matić, and the Minister for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy.



Matic stated that the agreement will significantly facilitate trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, and that this confirms the historical and friendly relations between the two countries, but also mutual understanding that the use of new technologies encourages reciprocal cooperation and development of electronic services, especially facilitating pandemic activities.



Moreover, the Agreement shows determination in providing efficient and reliable services for the population," Matic stated.