Politics "If it is true that Norway offered that to Pristina..." If the news that the Norwegian ambassador in Pristina offered to help them with talks with Serbia in Brussels is true, that is unusual, says Vladislav Jovanovic Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | 13:53 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Kushtrim Ternava

The former diplomat commented for Tanjug on the writing of Pristina's Koha that, in addition to the government in Pristina, external experts will be engaged in the dialogue process, and stated that the Balkans Policy Research Group (BPRG), the Kosovo government and the Norwegian Embassy have already signed a memorandum of understanding which determines the modalities of their engagement.



According to this memorandum, Koha writes, the engaged experts provide professional and significant support to the dialogue process and are available to the Prime Minister, his cabinet and the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, Development and Dialogue, Besnik Bislimi.



Jovanovic considers this type of cooperation when it comes to the Norwegian Embassy in Pristina with the temporary Pristina institutions regarding the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina unusual, because, as he says, the ambassador of a foreign country in the receiving country has the task of developing and improving bilateral relations.



Jovanovic told Tanjug that Norway, regardless of the fact that it has no direct regional interest in it, shows that it seems to have an interest in becoming active in the "Balkan tavern", but also to show that it stands on the side of Pristina's Albanians and Pristina.



He explains that this is difficult to understand in this case for two reasons, firstly because Norway is not a member of the EU and is out of the flow of services provided by the EU, and secondly Norway is a prominent member of NATO, and some new Alliance bases are currently being built in Kosovo and Metohija.



The activation of Norway in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina has an American background, Jovanovic believes, and adds that the question arises as to who was interested in disrupting the friendship between Serbia and Norway, which has been traditional since the Second World War.



As for the Albanian political representatives in Pristina, Jovanovic says that they are disoriented and that on the one hand they are prisoners of their delusions and keep increasing the list of their wishes in relation to Serbia, which are absurd and impossible, and on the other hand, they must take into account America's interests.



"Pristina must not play the role of a spoiled child, and in that way endanger the high interests of Washington and Brussels," said the former diplomat. When it comes to how Serbia should position itself in this situation, Jovanovic says that we have trump cards that we do not use enough in public. Belgrade's trump card, which should be emphasized as often and as much as possible in the negotiations with Pristina in Brussels, is UN Security Council Resolution 1244, which emphasizes Serbia's sovereignty in Kosovo.