Politics Vucic invited to Brussels EU High Representative Joseph Borrell will discuss "the overall political situation in the region" at a dinner in Brussels with leaders from the Western Balkans Tuesday, May 11, 2021

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was also invited to the meeting, informed EU sources told the Beta agency in Brussels. Yesterday, after a thorough discussion of EU foreign ministers on relations with the Western Balkans, Borrell announced the arrival of leaders from the region for dinner in Brussels and pointed out that "the Western Balkans is a great geopolitical problem."



Sources in Brussels stated that, speaking about the meeting with the leaders of the region, the EU High Representative pointed out that the ties between the European Union and the Western Balkans do not refer only to the process of joining the EU.



"Accession to membership is part of the situation, part of the problem and part of the solution, but there are other problems related to the Western Balkans, wider than the region, outside and inside the area, regardless of the accession procedure," Borrell explained.



"We must look at the Western Balkans from a geopolitical perspective as well," the EU High Representative noted, adding that "we will do the same next week with leaders from the Western Balkans."



"I told the ministers: 'You see, we have agreed on the principles, on the basis, and I hope you will now prepare concrete proposals so that we can move forward,'" Borrell pointed out.



He concluded by saying that "we will not wait for yet another two years without putting the Western Balkans on the agenda, not even two months".