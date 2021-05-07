Politics "Serbia-Kosovo dialogue unnecessary prolonged" Dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo has been going on for a long time, it has not been given the necessary importance, Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, said. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 7, 2021 | 11:11 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

He said that at the annual conference "State of the Union" in Florence, reports Ekonomija online.



Rama added that the participation of France and Germany in this process is very significant.



He stated that everything must be done in order to reach the Schengen area in which European freedoms, free movement of goods, people, capital and services are applied.



Rama also said he believes dialogue has been left at a low level, rather than being treated as a top priority.