Politics Ursula von der Leyen wrote to Vučić President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, sent a letter to Aleksandar Vučić, thanking him for the "productive meeting in Brussels on April 26" Source: B92 Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 16:38

In the letter, she emphasizes that she is especially looking forward to cooperation on the large project of modernization of the Belgrade-Nis-Presevo railway on the border of Serbia with North Macedonia.



As stated in the letter that "Blic" had insight into, Ursula von der Leyen points out that the mentioned project is a "huge step forward and an important milestone in our future relations", and adds that she is "happy that this project is in the Economic and Investment Plan for The Western Balkans, which was adopted by the European Commission last fall".



The President of the European Commission adds that "the Commission is already working hard on the realization of the project."



At the end of the letter she addressed to the President of Serbia, Ursula von der Leyen insists on faster and closer cooperation with Vučić, all in order to make the railway modernization project as efficient as possible.