Politics The city of Belgrade takes over "Topovske šupe" The city of Belgrade will declare the space at Autokomanda public by the end of 2021 and build a memorial center on it, Deputy Mayor Goran Vesić announced today

This, Vesić said in an interview with "Večernje novosti", will emend the great injustice inflicted on the victims of Serbs and Jews, when fifteen years ago that space was inappropriately sold for the construction of a shopping center.



Vesić reminded that an Action Plan for detailed regulation of that part of the city is being drafted.



"When the Detailed Regulation Plan is completed and adopted at the end of the year, and when the space is given a public purpose, the City, together with the Jewish community, will announce a competition for its arrangement and construction of memorials. Not only Jews but also Serbs died here. Hostages who were killed by the German occupier were held there," Vesic said.



Speaking about the protection of the environment, Vesić says that the biggest polluters of Belgrade, illegal landfills and the issue of noise, will be brought under control, and that waste will not be able to be disposed of in private areas, not only in public areas. He stated that the change of regulations will envisage the confiscation of vehicles from those who create illegal landfills.



"I asked that within the amendments to the Law on Planning and Construction, future investors be introduced to submit proof of the movement of construction waste before obtaining a use permit. And the law on noise, which the City is preparing for the Ministry of Environmental Protection, I hope can enter the parliamentary procedure in June", the deputy mayor said.



He stated that the Law on Noise will enable local self-governments to sanction those who make noise on the spot, but also to confiscate the objects that create it.



"All communal police officers will have volume meters that they will be able to use immediately, for the purchase of which we have already allocated funds in Belgrade." Until now, the environmental inspection had to announce itself and hire an authorized company that measures noise, and the caterers, of course, reduce the music during that time and - there is no noise", said Vesić. He explained that in the future, in order to be able to broadcast music after midnight, caterers will have to install acoustic insulation, and added that they will be given a reasonable period of several years to do so. When asked when the criteria for setting up facilities on the water will be established, Vesić said that he expects the law to enter the parliamentary procedure in May.



"Once it is adopted, we are obliged to bring a plan for setting up the facilities," said Vesić.



"We will take care that all river night clubs get legal water and electricity connections, that they are not allowed to throw faece into the river, as well as that they are obliged to clean the shores. In order to get a place, the new river clubs will have to have the consent of the Institute for Urbanism", said Vesić.



The amount of the fee, he says, is not known yet, but it will be a reasonable price that they will be able to pay and which will be agreed with the associations of caterers. Speaking about how the City plans to clean "wild" landfills, since only sorted waste will be able to be disposed of at the new landfill in Vinča, Vesić states that JKP "Gradska čistoća" makes recycling yards in all 17 city municipalities and that when it will be completed, move on to the job of sorting everything that is not done at the main landfill in Vinča.



When asked why "Gradska čistoća" makes plants for the processing of rubble, Vesić said that so much is being built in Belgrade that the capacity of the landfill in Vinča is not enough.



"That is why we will build three smaller landfills with processing plants, so investors will be able to choose the location where they will dispose of the hummel. To some, they will be closer than Vinca. We will soon build a landfill for bulky waste in Surčin, which will be processed there", stated Vesić.



He also explained how the City will suppress the deposition of garbage for monetary compensation.



"We will increase the fines for violators to 100.000 dinars, and we will also be able to confiscate vehicles from those who unload waste illegally." We will start these changes during the fall, so that arrogant fellow citizens would not be able to abuse areas in private ownership, and not only public ones, as it is now. We will install cameras, and the suburban municipalities will introduce field guard services", Vesić said.



He announced that Public Company "Gradsko Zelenilo" will procure an expensive machine in May that removes the whole tree with the root in order to save every healthy tree that must be cut down due to construction.



He also announced that a new city site will be launched in June, which will be similar to the visual design of journalist portals. "We will have video production, analysis, animations and news about the development of the city." Belgraders will be able to register, ask questions, leave data and receive answers to their e-mail, SMS", Vesić stated.



He added that citizens will be able to get information on how long, for example, the works in their area will last, that they will receive information on changing the route of bus lines passing through their part of the city, and that they will be able to vote for projects.