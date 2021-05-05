Politics Vučić: Additional financial assistance for those who have been vaccinated The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that a decision was made to provide additional financial assistance for those who were vaccinated. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 09:55 Tweet Share Foto: Epa, Andrej Cukic

He stated that the help would amount to 3.000 dinars.



As he points out, everyone over the age of 16, who will be vaccinated with one or two doses by May 31, will receive an additional 3.000 dinars.



Vučić said that he consulted with the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance about that decision until late last night, and it remains to be seen whether that decision will have to be adopted by the government.



"Since we cannot bring negative discriminatory measures for those who will not receive the vaccine, we have been thinking about how to reward those who have been vaccinated," he told TV Pink. The goal, as he said, is to reward those who have shown responsibility, as well as to invite others to be vaccinated. We want to reach collective immunity in order to dedicate ourselves to work, he said.



He believes that it is important to motivate people to get vaccinated by the end of May. He states that because of that, he will take a bus to the villages of Serbia to talk to the citizens.

Those who become infected and are not vaccinated will not have paid sick leave

He also said that if someone became infected with the coronavirus and did not receive a single dose of the vaccine, he would not be entitled to a paid sick leave.



"If you became infected and received two vaccines, through someone else's fault, you have the right if you are in a state body, army or similar, you have the right to sick leave. And if you are not vaccinated, you will not be entitled to a paid sick leave," he said.