Politics "Proposal for Kosovo and Metohija rejected" EU Special Representative for Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak said that the placement of the so-called "non paper" is nothing new as it happened before. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 09:45 Tweet Share EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

However, Lajcak says that he is categorically against the change of borders, adding that the "non-paper" that predicts changes in borders is also a dangerous idea that provokes war.



"I don't want to comment on these papers. The idea of redrawing the borders is not a new idea, it has been here for years. I am completely against such an idea. It is completely dangerous and an idea that provokes war. Such ideas have been rejected, especially from the region. Plan A is for the Western Balkans to enter the EU, and there is no dilemma," Lajcak said.



Lajcak gave those statements in a conversation organized by the Italian Institute for International and Political Studies on the topic "Geopolitical Games in the Balkans", Gazeta Express reports.