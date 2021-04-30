Politics Montenegro receives aid from Serbia: Urgent delivery handed over President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, ordered urgent delivery of 10.000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Montenegro, it was confirmed by the Serbian government Source: Tanjug Friday, April 30, 2021 | 17:14 Tweet Share Foto: Vlada Srbije

In agreement with the competent institutions, the President of Serbia ordered that the neighboring country be helped as soon as possible, bearing in mind that the difficult situation in that country is caused by the coronavirus and the insufficient number of vaccines.



Montenegrin Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic thanked President Aleksandar Vucic and the brotherly nation of Serbia on his own behalf and on behalf of the government for the generous donation of 10.000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.



"On behalf of the Government of Montenegro and on my own behalf, I express my great gratitude to the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the fraternal people of Serbia, who generously helped Montenegro with 10.000 AstraZeneca vaccines," Krivokapić wrote on his Twitter account.



A plane with 10.000 vaccines from the manufacturer AstraZeneca landed at the airport in Podgorica this afternoon, it is stated in the announcement.

У име @VladaCG и у своје лично име исказујем велику захвалност предсједнику Републике Србије Александру Вучићу @avucic и братском народу Србије, који је и овог пута несебично помогао ЦГ са 10000 вакцина AstraZeneca. pic.twitter.com/jKTSCvMfWL — Zdravko Krivokapić (@profKrivokapic) April 30, 2021

Foto: Vlada Srbije

"The Republic of Serbia has continued to help the region with vaccines against coronavirus. Speaking of Montenegro, this is the second donation, after 4.000 Sputnik V vaccines, which Prime Minister Ana Brnabic handed over to Montenegrin Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic earlier this year in Podgorica.



In addition, Serbia has so far delivered 40.000 Sputnik V vaccines to the Republic of North Macedonia, as well as 8.190 doses of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, while it has delivered 30.000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina. In the coming period, Bosnia and Herzegovina will be provided with an additional contingent of doses needed for revaccination", the statement reads.